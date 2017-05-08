Landscaper sold vegetables on the side... of roundabouts

The Environmental Landscapes Consortium has launched an internal investigation after it emerged that an employee had sold vegetables from his truck while he was supposed to be tending to a roundabout in Naxxar.

The ELC, which landscapes roundabouts and other public spaces in partnership with the government, confirmed it was looking into the matter after photos surfaced online yesterday of one of its employees selling vegetables while on duty.

A spokesman for ELC said the consortium had taken action as soon as it emerged that the employee had been selling vegetables out of the truck he was using to carry tools.

While the employee had not been suspended, the spokesman insisted that the incident had been a one-off and that, while the details of the vegetable selling were still being gathered, the ELC was taking all the necessary steps to ensure that such a incident did not recur.

Asked whether other reports of such behaviour had been flagged to the ELC, the spokesman insisted not. “The issue has been somewhat blown out of proportion after the photos started making the rounds online.

“We’re investigating and taking all the necessary steps, but the employee has already come forward and apologised. It’s all under control,” the spokesman explained.

The company spokesman said that the truck belonged to the man in question, which was standard practice for many of the ELC’s employees.

He also confirmed that none of the other workers in the photos had been involved.

