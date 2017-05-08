Advert
Labour raises €657,000

The Labour Party raised €657,000 in a fund-raising telethon yesterday to help fund its electoral campaign.

The event was held at Labour headquarters and on its broadcasting media.

The PL is due to enter the second phase of its electoral campaign this morning after having kick-started it last week with five key promises, built around tax cuts and a roads resurfacing programme.

 

