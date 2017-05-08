FIAU reports should be published in the national interest, even if that breaks the law - Busuttil

Opposition and PN leader Simon Busuttil insisted this morning that reports by the FIAU about alleged irregularities by people involved in politics must be published in the national interest, even if that breaks the law.

Dr Busuttil was racting to questions at a press conference.

Asked about his appeal to the Attorney General to publish any other financial intelligence reports, Dr Busuttil said that despite a clause in the law protecting against the release of information, the should not be used to protect people suspected of money laundering.

The law should not be used to defend money laundering, but to protect against it, he insisted.

He appealed to Attorney General Peter Grech, "in the national interest”, to publish any other reports now, so that the electorate can take an informed decision when they vote on June 3.

If the AG was not willing to do this, Dr Busuttil appealed to any other person ready to pass on the documents to him. “I will publish them and I will then face the consequences. I condemn any attempt at using the law to hide anything,” he said.

People, he said, had a right to know what type of person Keith Schembri, the prime minister's chief of staff, was. “Don't let them use you anymore,” he urged, adding that he did not doubt Dr Grech’s integrity.

Dr Busuttil noted that the AG had a conflict of interest, so he should either give up his position as FIAU chairman, or as AG.

Asked whether he was willing to replace Dr Grech, once elected and if the reports had not yet been published, Dr Busuttil said the AG’s appointment was tied to a vote by two thirds of parliament.

"But I think, he should take steps now and not wait until after the election. I have no doubt that if I'm elected he would do the opposite of what he is doing. That is the gravity of the situation we are living in.”

On the other hand, if PN was elected to government, the current Police Commissioner would be replaced by a temporary one until a new one was elected by two thirds of the parliament.

During the press conference, Dr Busuttil referred to criticism directed at him following comments he made in Vittoriosa yesterday about social issues in Cottonera.

“It was a divisive move by (Prime Minister) Joseph Muscat, as he continues to abuse Cottonera people for their vote,” he said.

“If there is anyone, who has a doubt whether I love the south, they can rest assured that my heart is in the south – (my partner) Kristina is from the south. I'm talking about something real – social issues exist in different localities.”

Questioned about Josie Muscat, a recent addition to PN’s candidate list, Dr Busuttil said Dr Muscat was not a new face in politics, and he has personally disagreed with him on some issues in the past. However, from the moment he was accepted as a PN candidate, Dr Muscat promised that his position will be that of the party, Dr Busuttil said, adding that this included the party’s pledge to fight domestic violence.

He later said that when he asked Dr Muscat what his stand would be, if there is a policy, such as one in favour of gay rights, the doctor committed himself to the PN’s position. “I trust his word,” Dr Busuttil said.

“We are saying, let's put aside any difference we might have and focus on the most important thing today – this is what Marlene Farrugia and Michael Briguglio are doing - to remove the current government as it is tainted.

People have a right to know what the party’s proposals are, which is what I have been doing over the past days – and years - when we issued pre-budget documents among others. This is another spin, because we have been coming up with proposals. The election should not be a teleshopping programme, but a choice between principles.

