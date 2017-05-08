Advert
Monday, May 8, 2017, 08:50

Distribution of voting documents starts tomorrow

The distribution of voting documents starts tomorrow and continues till May 20, the Electoral Commission said.  

Distribution will be made door to door by the police between 8am and 1pm, and 3pm to 9pm.

