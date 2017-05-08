Busuttil promises to extend children's allowance, childcare

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil this morning promised free childcare for all, and said school transport would also be provided free-of-charge for all students in state, private and church schools.

He made the promises at a PN press conference ahead of the June 3 general election.

Dr Busuttil said that under a PN government, free childcare would be made available to all parents, and not just those who work.

Children's allowance would also be raised, by €200 for needy families and €100 for other families.

Maternity leave would be extended to 22 weeks and four weeks of paternity leave would also be given to fathers. Talks will be held with the social partners.

Talks will also be held so that parents can use their sick leave when children are ill.