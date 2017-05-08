Blaze reported at Buġibba home for elderly, no fatalities

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Jonathan Borg

A blaze caused major panic but no fatalities at an old people's home in Buġibba this evening.

Witnesses reported a lot of commotion after the fire was sparked at Triq it-Turisti around 6.45pm.

Residents were seen calling out for help from balconies, with senior citizens seen fainting on chairs provided by nearby bars. Others were seen panicking as they attempt to track down their loved ones.

Some residents were trapped inside though firefighters provided quick assistance. Nearby shop owners assisted the residents by handing out water to the residents.

Video: Claire Caruana

A number of residents of the Casa San Paolo home were carried out in a state of panic. A number of the elderly citizens are bed-bound.

Medics on site said no fatalities were reported until 7.45pm. Many of the injured were taken to a nearby church for assistance.

The incident is believed to have been sparked in the laundry room in the basement, with the fire and smoke engulfing the rooms above.

Measures are being taken to transfer the elderly into other homes this evening.

Photo: Claire Caruana

Video: Claire Caruana