Allow Electoral Commission serenity to solve voting document problem - PM

Dr Muscat in Kirkop. Photo: Kurt Sansone

Joseph Muscat has appealed to all parties to allow the Electoral Commission the serenity to take the decisions it deems fit to find “a technical solution” to problems concerning voting documents.

In his first comments after the Nationalist Party raised serious concerns about the quality of voting documents this afternoon, the Prime Minister said this evening in Kirkop the commission was meeting on the matter.

“I am informed that the material used to print the documents was bought after a decision taken by all the Commission,” Dr Muscat said, appealing to the PN not to undermine the national institutions through inflammatory discourse.

READ: Voting document ink 'can be wiped away', says Fenech Adami

PN deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami this afternoon said that ink on voting documents could be scratched away with a fingernail or wiped away with methylated spirit.



The Electoral Commission is composed of members nominated by the two major political parties and the chairman is nominated by the government.



Dr Muscat acknowledged that there was a problem and insisted it was also in the Labour Party’s interest to ensure the voting process was carried out in “the best way possible”.



“Everybody should be satisfied with all the processes… The commission should be allowed the serenity to make its decisions,” he said.

The meeting in Kirkop, taking the form of a question and answer session, is ongoing.