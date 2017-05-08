Advert
Monday, May 8, 2017, 06:06 by

Joseph Azzopardi, Swieqi

Who shall you vote for?

Labour promised a lot of things during the last election. Most of these promises were either not kept or the exact opposite of what was promised happened. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.

