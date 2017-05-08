Advert
Monday, May 8, 2017, 06:19 by

Alfred Gauci, Sliema

Effects of Egrant scandal

Has Joseph Muscat’s fat chance of winning the next general election been blown away by the Egrant scandal? It’s a pity, as the majority of people were satisfied with the progress he created during his first term in office.

Although his party was tarnished by the Mizzi-Schembri fiasco, he was still favourite to win the next general election. However the latest scandal which is hovering over the Prime Minister’s head, will surely serve as the straw that will break the camel’s back.

Will the 36,000 floating voters who voted Labour into office in the last general election, do the same next time?

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Brexit is bad for Britain

  2. Brexit and the situation in Malta

  3. Important that England leaves the EU

  4. Failed institution

  5. PBS arrogantly halts Maltese programme

  6. The egocentric Prime Minister

  7. Choice facing Malta at a crossroads

  8. Who shall you vote for?

  9. Defining junk food

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed