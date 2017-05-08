Effects of Egrant scandal

Has Joseph Muscat’s fat chance of winning the next general election been blown away by the Egrant scandal? It’s a pity, as the majority of people were satisfied with the progress he created during his first term in office.

Although his party was tarnished by the Mizzi-Schembri fiasco, he was still favourite to win the next general election. However the latest scandal which is hovering over the Prime Minister’s head, will surely serve as the straw that will break the camel’s back.

Will the 36,000 floating voters who voted Labour into office in the last general election, do the same next time?