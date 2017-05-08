Sporting briefs

MLS: Toronto FC exacted some revenge on Seattle Sounders with a 1-0 win. Toronto were beaten by Sounders in the MLS Cup last season, but got the three points thanks to Jozy Altidore’s first-half penalty, which keeps them top of the Eastern Conference. The remain in front of Orlando City, who were thumped 4-0 by Houston Dynamo. Mauros Manotas scored a brace while Alberth Elis and Romell Quito also bagged for the Dynamo.

Red Star: Red Star Belgrade coach Miodrag Bozovic quit yesterday after a shock 3-2 defeat at unfancied neighbours Vozdovac saw the Serbian champions relinquish top spot to bitter city foes Partizan. Saturday’s result left 1991 European Cup winners Red Star three points adrift of Partizan, who beat them 3-1 away in April to pile the pressure on Bozovic, with three matches remaining.

Qatar Airways: Qatar Airways said yesterday it has signed a sponsorship deal with FIFA to be the official partner and airline of the next two WCups, in Russia and Qatar. The state-owned carrier did not disclose the value of the deal, which it said would cover the Confederations Cup 2017, the 2018 and 2022 World Cup in Russia, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Feyenoord: Feyenoord will have to wait at least another week to secure a first Dutch league title in 18 years after they were stunned 3-0 by rivals Excelsior, a result that brings second-placed Ajax back into contention. Victory would have meant a first championship since 1999 for the former European Cup winners, but instead they go into the final round of matches next Sunday with a slender advantage over Ajax.