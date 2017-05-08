Shipping movements
These ships are expected in Malta:
The CMA CGM Mozart from Damietta to Salerno (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Batam from Port Tangier to Izmit (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Teresa from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Co Ltd) today.
The CMA CGM Alexander Van Hombolt from Le Havre to Khor Fakkan, the Nicola from Algiers and the CMA CGM Lotus from Trapani to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.
The Pacaya from Tunis (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Swansea from Antwerp to Pireaus (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.
The Maersk Arizona (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Danit from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Thursday.
