Advert
Monday, May 8, 2017, 06:16 by

Thomas Smith

Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Mozart from Damietta to Salerno (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Batam from Port Tangier to Izmit (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Teresa from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Co Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Alexander Van Hombolt from Le Havre to Khor Fakkan, the Nicola from Algiers and the CMA CGM Lotus from Trapani to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Pacaya from Tunis (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Swansea from Antwerp to Pireaus (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Maersk Arizona (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Danit from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Thursday.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Economic forecasts prudent – MFAC

  2. PG plc shares spike in their debut

  3. Crude oil bounce stabilises markets but...

  4. Amazon commits to ease e-books contracts

  5. Daily currency report

  6. Optimism trumps populism as EU markets...

  7. The billion dollar baby

  8. Venturing forward

  9. PG plc shares surge by 24.5%

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed