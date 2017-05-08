Watch: German for refugees (ARTE)
How to reach conversational level in just six weeks
In 2016, in Germany, only one out of two migrants could find a place in an integration course. Without a helping hand, how is it possible to integrate?
The British language coach David Lebor has developed a method of learning German which allows the refugees to reach conversational level in only six weeks.
