50,000 evacuated from homes in Hannover as Second World War bombs are made safe

City officials say two suspected bombs were found at a construction site and three more nearby.

Germany was heavily bombed by Allied planes during the war and such finds are common.

Leaflets in German, Polish, Turkish, English and Russian were delivered door-to-door to make sure everyone evacuated on Sunday.

The city's museums are open for free and the senior citizens' agency organised an afternoon Scrabble and card-playing gathering so evacuated residents would have places to go.

Authorities say they hope people will be able to return to their homes by Sunday evening.