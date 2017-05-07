Advert
Sunday, May 7, 2017, 14:05 by

PA

50,000 evacuated from homes in Hannover as Second World War bombs are made safe

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

About 50,000 people are being evacuated from their homes in the German city of Hannover while five suspected aerial bombs from the Second World War are made safe for removal.

City officials say two suspected bombs were found at a construction site and three more nearby.

Germany was heavily bombed by Allied planes during the war and such finds are common.

Leaflets in German, Polish, Turkish, English and Russian were delivered door-to-door to make sure everyone evacuated on Sunday.

The city's museums are open for free and the senior citizens' agency organised an afternoon Scrabble and card-playing gathering so evacuated residents would have places to go.

Authorities say they hope people will be able to return to their homes by Sunday evening.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. France fights to keep Macron email hack...

  2. Influence of English is fading, says EU...

  3. 85-year-old dies during bid to become...

  4. 12 arrested after Eiffel Tower protest...

  5. Spanish Navy saves hundreds of migrants...

  6. Policeman charged with murder of black...

  7. Russian-backed safe zones plan a bid to...

  8. Kidnapped schoolgirls freed in Boko...

  9. Voting underway in France Presidential...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed