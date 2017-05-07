Roma dominate Milan in San Siro thrashing

An Edin Dzeko double ensured Roma beat Milan at the San Siro and returned to second place in Serie A this evening.

The win brings Roma closer to leaders Juventus ahead of next week's top-tier clash between the two leading clubs, though a comeback remains unlikely this late in the season.

Dzeko slammed in Roma's first after just eight minutes, curling the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Milan's Jose Sosa almost brought the hosts level on 22 minutes when he took aim from more than 30 metres out and forced Roma keeper Wojciech Szczęsny to stretch, preventing what would have been a memorable goal.

Six minutes later, Roma doubled their lead when Dzeko rose above three Milan defenders to head in a powerful near-post header from a corner kick.

Roma could have made it three before half-time, with Radja Naingollan finishing off a rapid counterattack with a low shot that Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donarrumma tipped onto the post.

On 75 minutes, Mario Pasalic gave the hosts a glimmer of hope when he headed into the Roma net to narrow the score to 1-2.

But two minutes later, former Milan starlet Stephan El Shaarawy shattered those dreams when he side-footed a curler into the top corner to restore Roma's two-goal advantage.

Seven minutes from time, Milan's Gabriel Paletta received his marching orders when he cynically tripped up Mohammed Salah in the box. Daniele de Rossi made no mistake from the ensuing penalty to make it 1-4.

Roma host Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico next Sunday evening and will be determined to get points and ensure Massimiliano Allegri's men - eight points ahead with three matches to go - do not win their sixth consecutive title on their home turf.

Milan languish in sixth place on 59 points, five behind Atalanta and three ahead of city rivals Inter.