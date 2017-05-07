Today's sports fixtures

Advert
Football

Gozo Stadium: GFA Cup final 4pm Għajnsielem vs Oratory Youths.

Sta Luċija: IASC Knock-Out semi-finals 8.30am Senglea Youngsters vs Żejtun Red Stars; 10am Ħamrun Liberty vs Floriana Ajax.

Melita Stadium: GIDA Cup 8.30am Memories vs Scandinavia; 9.45am Club 33 vs La Famiglia; 11am Birnapa vs La Valette.

Kirkop: Women’s Under-17 decider 10am Tarxien Rainbows vs Gozo.

Handball

Tal-Qroqq: Men’s Division Two 9am St Andrews vs La Salle; 10.30am ETE vs HMS; noon Kavallieri vs Aloysians.

Hockey

Corradino: HAM Knock-out semi-finals 9am Floriana Young Stars vs Rabat Depiro; 11am  Lightshop Hotsticks vs Qormi Poiatti.

Horse Racing

Marsa: 18th meeting of the season. First race at 1.30pm.

Local results - Football

GFA Promotion/Relegation play-off: SK Victoria Wanderers vs St Lawrence Spurs 3-0.

Swan Knock-Out final: Ta’ Giorni Wolves vs Valletta St Paul’s 3-4.

ISA Anniversary Cup final: Methode vs Lufthansa Tech 4-1.

Masters Super Cup: Mosta Shaggys vs Dingli Desana 10-9 (after extra-time).

Handball

Men’s Division One: Aloysians Prominent vs La Salle 32-27; HMS vs Kavallieri 20-34; Luxol HC vs Swieqi Phoenix 28-35.

Women’s Division Two: La Salle vs Swieqi Phoenix 20-25.

Rugby Union

Mediterranean Bank Cup final: Stompers vs Overseas 29-30.

