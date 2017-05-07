Sports round-up

Olympics: John Coates (picture) survived a threat to his 27-year reign over the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) when he comfortably beat Danni Roche in a ballot at the body’s annual general meeting to be re-elected president until 2021. The 66-year-old, one of the sporting world’s most powerful figures, would have lost his roles as International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president and head of the coordination commission for the 2020 Tokyo Games if he had lost the vote.

MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa will start his home Spanish Grand Prix on pole position after forcing Honda team-mate and reigning world champion Marc Marquez to settle for second place in yesterday’s qualifying. Britain’s Cal Crutchlow, on a non-works LCR Honda, denied Spain a trio of home riders on the front row for today’s race with Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales fourth. The pole, in a time of one minute 38.249 seconds, was Pedrosa’s first in 18 months – since Malaysia in October 2015 - and 29th of his career.

Athletics: World record holder Keni Harrison broke a bone in her left hand warming up but still dominated the Doha Diamond League 100m hurdles, winning in 12.59 seconds into a headwind. The break occurred during “a final push out” in practice, the American said on her Twitter account. “Doctors said she would need six weeks to recover,” Juanita Bryan of Harrison’s management company told Reuters. “But they want her to have a more thorough exam when she returns to the States tomorrow.”

Swimming: Swimming legend Adolph Kiefer, who had been the oldest living US Olympic gold medalist in any sport, died on Friday at his home in Illinois at age 98, the International Swimming Hall of Fame said. Kiefer won the 100-meter backstroke at the 1936 Berlin Olympics as a 17 year old in an Olympic record time that stood for 20 years. “Adolph Kiefer embodied swimming and lived it every day of his life. He was a pioneer for our sport in the truest sense of the word,” USA Swimming Interim Executive Director Mike Unger said.

Cycling: German Andre Greipel took his seventh win on the Giro d’ Italia when he claimed the second stage in a bunch sprint finish yesterday. The Lotto Soudal rider passed Australian Caleb Ewan, whose chances were ruined when his left shoe came off its clip, and never looked back as he also snatched the overall leader’s pink jersey. Italian Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates) took second place ahead of Belgian Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo) at the end of an undulating, 221-km stage between Olbia and Tortoli in Sardinia.

Basketball, NBA: The Cleveland Cavaliers put one foot in the Eastern Conference final of the NBA play-offs with another victory over the Toronto Raptors. The Cavs won 115-94 to go 3-0 up in the series, with just one more victory required to advance to the next stage. LeBron James scored 35 points while Kevin Love added a double-double as the Cavs maintained their 100 per cent record in this year’s post-season. DeMar DeRozan recorded 37 points but his side are staring down the barrel.