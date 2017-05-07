Sporting briefs

S. Donetsk: Shakhtar Donetsk became Ukraine’s league champions for the 10th time in 15 years by beating FC Zorya in a 3-2 thriller yesterday. Shakhtar settled the domestic competition four rounds before the end of the season, with their closest pursuers Dynamo Kiev 14 points behind them. It was the debut title win for Shakhtar’s Portuguese coach Paolo Fonseca who signed a two-year deal with the club last season.

FC Copenhagen: Striker Andreas Cornelius fired home the goal that gave FC Copenhagen their 12th Danish league title following a 1-1 draw at Nordsjaelland on Friday. All 14 Superliga teams played each other home and away before the league split in two in April, with the top six playing each other home and away to decide the title while the other eight battle it out to avoid relegation. The point against Nordsjaelland gave FC Copenhagen an unassailable 16-point lead over city rivals Brondby.

Ludogorets: Ludogorets clin-ched their sixth successive Bulgarian league title last night with five games to spare after a comfortable 3-0 win at Lokomotiv Plovdiv. The win in Plovdiv gave Ludogorets, featuring 10 foreigners in their starting line-up, an unassailable 19-point lead over Sofia rivals CSKA and Levski, who have a game in hand.

Protests: Blackpool and Leyton Orient supporters united in protest at the owners of their respective clubs at yesterday’s final League Two match at Bloomfield Road. There were protests around the stadium before kick-off, with social media showing effigies being burned while angry fans vented their frustrations at security staff outside the ground.