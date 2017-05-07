Football news

Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.

Spurs players looked crestfallen after the final whistle at the London Stadium where Manuel Lanzini’s 65th-minute goal for the hosts left Tottenham’s hopes of overhauling Chelsea hanging by the slenderest of threads.

Had they won for a 10th match in a row they would have moved a point behind Chelsea with three games left.

“It was already going to be hard and now it’s even harder,” Dier said. “It’s disappointing. We were on a fantastic run.

“We managed to bring (the gap) back to four points but after today, it’s nearly impossible, but we will give it everything in the last three games.”

Muntari hits out at authorities

Sulley Muntari says he was “treated like a criminal” by the Italian football authorities after he was banned for complaining about racist abuse last weekend.

The Pescara midfielder was booked during last weekend’s match against Cagliari after he reported the abuse to the referee. He was sent off after walking off the pitch in protest at the yellow card.

The suspension was overturned on Friday by the Italian federation (FIGC) and the Ghanaian has now spoken out over the incident.

“I feel that someone has finally listened and heard me,” Muntari said. “The last few days have been very hard for me. I have felt angry and isolated.

“I was being treated like a criminal. How could I be punished when I was the victim of racism?

“I hope my case can help so that other players do not suffer like me.”

Celtic upset about ticket allocation

Celtic have expressed disappointment with their ticket allocation for the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen.

The Parkhead club announced that it had been informed by the Scottish FA that it will potentially receive almost 700 tickets less than the Dons for the showpiece occasion at Hampden Park on May 27 which could see Brendan Rodgers’ side clinch the domestic treble.

Celtic stated that the club will, “simply will not have anywhere near enough to accommodate the demand we are currently experiencing.

“We have attempted to secure more tickets for the match. Through discussions with the SFA, Celtic has made every effort to ensure a 50-50 split, however, we are disappointed that this has not been achieved.

Conte not getting carried away

Chelsea need two wins from four games to win the Premier League title, but head coach Antonio Conte is taking nothing for granted.

Conte’s men play Middlesbrough on Monday and West Brom next Friday, so could reclaim the trophy won by Leicester last season ahead of Spurs’ next game, against Manchester United on May 14.

Conte said: “My expectation for this game is we must play a great game. We have to try to take three points.

“This game is very important. Now with only four games to go, it’s important to win. It won’t be easy.

“Middlesbrough is struggling to avoid relegation. We must be ready, ready to fight, ready to find the right way to take three points.”

Hughes mulling Terry move

Stoke boss Mark Hughes is not ruling out the club trying to sign John Terry this summer but has emphasised he expects there will be “a lot of interest” in the veteran defender.

“I think there will be a lot of interest in John Terry,” Hughes said.

“Whether or not we’d be able to present anything to John that would make him think, I don’t know - I’ve not had that conversation.

“But I think probably every person he meets is asking him about his future. I’m not sure whether or not that’s a viable one for us.”

Hull eye permanent Ranocchia deal

Inter have informed Hull City they can keep Andrea Ranocchia for €12m after the defender enjoyed a successful loan spell at the English club.

Ranocchia joined the Premier League strugglers in January and has settled into life in the Premier League surprisingly well, his two goals and two assists in 13 games making him a fan favourite.

According to the Daily Mirror, Hull City want to make the transfer permanent and Inter have set a price-tag of €12m.

Centre-back Ranocchia, 29,is under contract with the Nerazzurri until June 2019.