The President’s engagements

12.30pm The President receives Malta Chamber of Commerce presi­dent Frank Farrugia, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President delivers the closing speech during the State of Europe Forum entitled ‘Building Europe’s Future Together’ at the University of Malta Valletta Campus.

Wednesday

6pm The President delivers the opening speech at a public lecture by Susan Hirsch, organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9am The President delivers the opening speech of the 4th Horatio European Festival of Psychiatric Nursing entitled ‘Working in Partnership’, organised by the Maltese Association of Psychiatric Nurses, at the Dolmen Resort, Qawra.

10am The President delivers the opening speech at a workshop to mark the fourth Uni­ted Nations Global Road Safety Week at the Corinthia San Ġorġ, St Julian’s.

11am The President visits Villa Bologna in Attard.

2pm The President delivers the opening speech at the European Economic and Social Committee Conference entitled ‘Does the EU encourage private sector investment?’ at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

3.30pm The President meets representatives from NGOs working with people with visual impairments at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9am The President receives Central Bank Governor Mario Vella, on a courtesy call and is presented with a donation following the sale of a commemorative €2 coin in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at San Anton Palace.

10.45am The President opens an exhibition by Lino Bianco, Ambassador of Malta to Bulgaria, on the occasion of the feast of St Cyril and St Methodius at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives Carolina Ciacci on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

5pm The President delivers a speech during the celebration of International Nurses Day, organised by the Nursing Department within the Faculty of Health Sciences, at the University of Malta.

6pm The President delivers the opening speech during a lecture about ‘Migration, Mental Health and Education’ – organised by the Department of Inclusion and Access to Learning in the Faculty of Education within the University of Malta – at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President attends a concert on the occasion of the Bulgarian feast of St Cyril and St Methodius at San Anton Palace, Attard.

8pm The President attends a fundraising dinner in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, organised by the Institute for Tourism Studies, in collaboration with Public Broadcasting Services, at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

Saturday

9.30am The President delivers the opening speech at the Na­tio­nal Coeliac Conference entitled ‘Coe­liac Disease and Quality of Life’ – organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, Narrative Structures and the Italian Embassy – at the Palace, Valletta.

11am The President visits a fundraising activity organised by Siġġiewi Basketball, in aid of Puttinu Cares, in Siġġiewi.

Noon The President visits an activity for the Bulgarian community in Malta, on the occasion of the feast of St Cyril and St Methodius, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

4.30pm The President visits a fundraising activity in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at Hilton Malta, St Julian’s.

6.30pm The President attends a socio-literary evening, organised by the Culture Council within the Ministry for Gozo, in Victoria.

7.30pm The President attends an interfaith celebration, organised by the Office of the Ambassador, the Permanent Representative of Malta for Unesco and the Unesco Ambassador for Peace and Cultural Diplomacy, at Ggantija Temples.

Sunday

9am The President and Mr Preca participate in a Mass organised by the Office of the President on the occasion of Mother’s Day, at San Anton Palace.

Noon The President visits a fundraising activity organised in aid of Inspire entitled ‘Colour my Run’, in Pembroke.