Pharmacies open today
9am-noon
Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);
Vivien Pharmacy, Patri Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701);
Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);
Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);
Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080);
Balluta Pharmacy, 30, Main Street, St Julian’s (2131 7888);
Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);
M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);
Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);
St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);
Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);
Cilia’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);
Green Cross Pharmacy, 8, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723);
Pasteur Pharmacy, Tellerit Street, Safi (2168 9944);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);
Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);
Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 7.30am till 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.
Patients must present their ID card.
Blood Donation: The mobile blood unit will be available inside St Monica School, Fleur-de-Lys (Brighella Street entrance), today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
