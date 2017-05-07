Pharmacies open today

Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);

Vivien Pharmacy, Patri Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701);

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080);

Balluta Pharmacy, 30, Main Street, St Julian’s (2131 7888);

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);

M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);

Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);

Cilia’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);

Green Cross Pharmacy, 8, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723);

Pasteur Pharmacy, Tellerit Street, Safi (2168 9944);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 7.30am till 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood Donation: The mobile blood unit will be available inside St Monica School, Fleur-de-Lys (Brighella Street entrance), today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.