Off the beaten track in Gozo
Motors Inc. Ltd’s guests were in for a treat when they got to test the latest seven SUVs – Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Renegade; the hybrid crossover Kia Niro and the all-new Kia Sportage; Hyundai Tucson; Opel Mokka X and the Fiat 500X. Participants – Krystyna Cassar Torregiani, Charlene Mercieca, Jan Stockhausen, Marco Bertoli, Mario Mifsud, Tonio Darmanin, Claire Caruana, and Malta Tourism Authority’s guest, Italian journalist Alberto Vita – were taken off the beaten track in Gozo’s most scenic countryside and coastal roads, led by general manager Ryan Buttigieg, strategic development manager Jonathan Cremona and brand managers Chris Pace, Anthony Bartolo, Andy Portelli and Hubert Baldacchino. The group was then hosted to a lunch of authentic local food at Vini & Capricci by master chef George Borg.
