Graziella Portigliotti Porcheddu

Fr Joe Cini sdb writes:

In my family, we used to say that our Nanna Ġanna, even before asking how you were, would ask what she could offer you (X’ser tieħu? X’ser noffriklek?). She had a big heart.

Graziella reminded me much of my nanna; once you became her friend, and that was easy because of her welcoming attitude, she would be thinking of something to give you. Many are those who have received shawls, plaids, night socks or baby outfits knitted by her. Graziella loved her neighbours, and all who came to know her soon became her friends.

Accompanied by her daughter Professoressa Anna Porcheddu, Graziella would be present in many an occasion. And soon she would become a point of reference and attract kind and gentle attention to herself. Her ready smile, her simple elegance, her welcoming attitude, her quiet presence would lead guests to her. She became a ‘presence’ at the Istituto Italiano di Cultura in Valletta where the direttore, many a guest and even the Italian Ambassador would not miss going to greet her.

Graziella loved life. With a strong will, even after her 80th birthday, she would accompany her daughter Anna on many a trip. In summer she would spend three months in a small house near the sea, in Sardinia, in the company of two other elderly ladies. When the occasion presented itself, she would gladly let herself be taken to the opera/operetta, a concert, a café, and enjoy the occasion.

It was on a journey to visit cousins and relatives in Turin that she felt suddenly ill, and peacefully left this world. After the satisfying experience of meeting her family members whom she had not seen for many years, she rested from this life and passed away. The day before she had enjoyed a visit to the basilica of Mary Help of Christians and the places where St John Bosco had lived. She was spiritually in peace with God and herself, and, I believe, also satisfied to the full of the good life she had lived during her last years. May she, now, rest in peace with the Good Shepherd.

Her funeral took place last Friday, in Cagliari, in the parish church of St Gregory the Great. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said in St Patrick’s church, Sliema, next Friday at 6.30pm.