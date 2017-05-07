Flow painting exhibition
A flow painting exhibition entitled ‘Timeless’ by Christian Pietschiny, will open tomorrow at The Fortifications Interpretation Centre, St Mark Street, Valletta.
The artist, who grew up in Nuremberg, which was influenced by the Middle Ages, like Valletta, plays with the expression of the sublime, the holy and the light, like the painter Albrecht Durer did 500 years ago.
