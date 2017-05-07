The Dominican community of Valletta is organising a day trip to Sicily in aid of the restoration of St Dominic church in Valletta on May 27.

The programme includes a visit to Catania open market, lunch in an agriturismo outlet, visit to the zoo, Taormina and shopping from Centro di Sicilia.

For more information call parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, on 2124 7535 or 2123 4079.