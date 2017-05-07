Clean-up initiative
A team from Sara Grech who strongly believe they can contribute to Malta’s environment wanted to give a little more back and help clean up the islands in the little ways they can. They got on board with a new clean-up initiative, in collaboration with Pembroke local council. They are seen here with the items collected: 35 bags of recycling objects, 35 bags of non-recycling items, four bags of glass bottles and lots of bulky items. Visit #MaltaCleanUp #WecancleanitupMalta for more information.
