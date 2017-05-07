Celebrate Mother’s Day at Verdala Palace

Jum l-Omm fil-Palazz Verdala (Mother’s Day at Verdala Palace) is an event being organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Being held next Sunday at Verdala Palace, Buskett, the event opens at 10am with Mass celebrated at the palace, with a host of other activities being held afterwards.

Activities for all the family will include falconry, traditional boċċi, passju, lakstu, Read with me sessions, archery, zip line and tours of the palace.

All the activities will be held in a medieval setting. There will be various stalls selling different products and food.

Entrance will be free and ample parking will be available.