Announcements

VASSALLO. On April 28, at the maternity wing of the AZ Maria Middelares Hospital, Gent, Belgium, to proud parents Astrid née Vergauwe and Andrew, the precious gift of a first-born son – HUGO ERIK DORIAN.

Obituaries

ATTARD. On May 6, RAPHAEL, from Birkirkara, aged 76, widower of Hilda née Gauci, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Catholic Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Veronica and her husband Jesmond, Rosalyn and her husband Matthew, grandchildren Luke, Lynn and Leah, his sisters Judith and Mary Rose, in-laws, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, May 8, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

BRIFFA. On May 6, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, AMBROGIO passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his children Rita and her husband Vincent Caruana, Victor and his wife Josette, grandchildren Francesca, Luisa and Diane, his sister Gemma, brothers- and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow Monday, May 8, at 1.15pm for St Joseph the Worker church, Birkirkara where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Poor Clare Sisters (Klarissi), St Julian’s, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On May 5, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JOSEPH of San Ġwann, widower of Doris, passed peacefully away at the age of 70 after a brief battle with cancer, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Anton, Adrian and his wife Charlene and Miriam and her boyfriend Peter, his grandson Matthew, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 8 at 7.45am for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On May 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, WINSTON, of Mosta, passed peacefully away at the age of 77, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Frances, sons Norbert and his wife Ivanna, Dieter and his wife Anja, Chris and his wife Nicola, his most beloved grandchildren Megan and Jaz, his brother Ferdinand and his sisters Beatrix and Flavia and their respective spouses, his nephews and nieces, together with numerous relatives and friends, chief among whom is his long-time friend Michael Caruana. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 8 at 7.45am for Mosta parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers but donations to Puttinu Cares would be most welcome. The family would like to thank all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their dedication and personal sacrifice in service to others. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PERGOLA – UMBERTO. One month ago, on April 7, died peacefully in his sleep after a long and courageous fight against cancer. Dearly loved husband of Christiane (Muffy) and devoted father to Justine. He will be fondly remembered, sadly mourned and greatly missed by all his family and many friends. Christiane and Justine would like to thank all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Semblija for the care and dedication shown to him throughout his illness.

Requiem Mass

The 6.30pm Mass said on Friday, May 12, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of the soul of GRAZIELLA PORTIGLIOTTI PORCHEDDU who passed away suddenly but peacefully on April 27. She is in our hearts now.

In Memoriam

BORG. Cherished memories of our beloved father CONSTANTINE on the 37th anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers. Helen, Vince and family.

CORTIS. In loving memory of our beloved parents MARIO PAUL and JESSIE on the 17th and eighth anniversary of their call to eternal life. Deeply missed by their daughters Rituccia and her husband James Portelli, Charmaine and her husband Manuel Fidalgo and Graziella and her husband Chris Vella, their grandchildren Ben, Bettina, Luke and Maria, their sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

DARMANIN KISSAUN. ln loving memory of ROLAND on the third anniversary of his demise. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 9 at 6.45pm at the old church of Santa Maria, Birkir­kara. Always in our hearts and minds. Doreen, Greta, Mark, Karryn and families.

FAVA – LINA, 8.5.1984. A beloved mother forever remembered. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mario, Reggie, Marcelline and their families.

QUINTANO – JOSEPH. Unfading and treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 14th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. His wife Eileen, children and grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. Cherished memories of JOHN today, the 43rd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Connie, Gerard, Johanna and Nicola.

SULTANA – Dr HERBERT MAX. Cherished and unfading memories of a dearly loved husband, father and grandfather, being the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife May, children Karmen, Peter, Karl and Simon, their spouses and eight grandchildren.

VELLA CLARK – REBECCA. Loving memories on the 27th anniversary of her passing away. You will always remain in our hearts. Audrey, Vivienne and Natalie.

St Joseph Past Pupils

The St Joseph Blata l-Bajda/Valletta Past Pupils Association is celebrating the crowning of Our Lady on May 19 at 6.30pm in the school chapel. Refreshments will follow. For bookings, call 9988 2646, e-mail [email protected] or visit the St Joseph Blata l-Bajda/Valletta Past Pupils Association Facebook page.

Jumble sale

A jumble sale in aid of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, will be held until the end of this month. It is open from 9.30am to noon and from 2 to 7pm. There will be various items to choose from, including wedding and Holy Communion dresses.