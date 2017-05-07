A joyful openness to learning

If the teacher is wise he does not bid you enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your own mind – Kahlil Gibran

In today’s world, marked by glo­balisation and a broad array of voices and conflicting promos, we are all facing an ever-increasing challenge of choosing what to learn and which approaches or currents of thought to endorse.

It is thus not surprising that several find this situation overwhelming. In fact, some give up and resort to their little fortified castle where they feel secure with their own ideas and perception of reality.

Others adopt a fundamentalist attitude that is often built on passion and can easily be translated into an irrational or hostile expression towards those who hold a different opinion.

Yet others simply shut down their critical faculties, and let others take lead of their thinking. In doing so, these often end up promoting ideology and abuse, as they give political, religious and social leaders the possibility to wield their authority as they please.

In my opinion, the way forward which truly benefits individuals and society at large is the way of joyful openness to learning. St George Preca, whose religious feast we celebrate in two days’ time (May 9), coined and often repeated the following axioms: “għat-tagħlim qatt tgħid biżżejjed” and “it-tagħlim hu l-għajn ta’ kull ġid”. Since the Maltese term ‘tagħlim’ refers to both ‘teaching’ and ‘learning’, these axioms can be translated as follows: “never say enough to learning” and “learning is the source of all well-being”.

An openness to learning empowers people to think critically as they attentively listen to others

The way of joyful openness to learning entails an attitude of humility and realisation that one can never have all the answers. But openness to learning also proclaims that the exploration and discovery of new grounds is possible, and that this dynamic takes place within a personal journey.

When Kahlil Gibran touches upon the subject of teaching in The Prophet, he writes that a wise teacher does not bid the student to enter the house of the teacher’s wisdom, but rather leads the student to the threshold of his or her own mind. Indeed, an openness to learning empowers people to think critically as they attentively listen to others.

Christians are also called to engage in this dynamic. Whether they feel firm in their knowledge and faith or they have doubts and wish to put them to test, Christ constantly invites his followers to take the way of joyful openness to learning. It always amazes me that when the disciples asked for his address (“Teacher, where do you live?”), Jesus invited them to an open pilgrimage of discovery: “Come and see” (cf. Jn 1, 38-39).

Thanks to numerous initiatives carried out on several levels and by different institutions, Christians in Malta are presented with many possibilities to engage in this dynamic of learning. One of the principal agents in this process is the Faculty of Theology at the University of Malta.

Over the past decades, the faculty has come a long way from being the sole preserve of young men training to join the priesthood. Nowadays, it offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes that present students with thought-provoking and enriching perspectives. These programmes address a variety of issues ranging from theology, spirituality, religious studies and canon law to bioethics, school leadership, business ethics, and family and youth ministry.

I encourage all who love learning and wish to embark on a journey of dialogue, reflection and discovery to visit the website of the faculty below and consider enrolling in one of these programmes.

Fr Kevin Schembri is a lecturer at the Faculty of Theology and defender of the bond at the Ecclesiastical Tribunal.

