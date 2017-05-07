Pilates of the Mediterranean

This year, Pilate stole the scene during the Good Friday and Easter cele­brations. The allegations about the ownership of Egrant (vehe­ment­ly denied by the Prime Minister and his wife), the confirmed revelations about the monies passed by Brian Tonna’s Willerby company to Keith Schembri, and the Malta-Azerbaijani tandem all had to do with a bank called Pilatus, which serves the powerful and the shady. These shocking revelations push­ed the name of the Roman governor of Ju­dea into the maelstrom of Maltese politics.

Pilate, truth be told, is just an upmarket version of Judas. Judas was the mercenary type. He believed everything could be bought or sold, including relationships. He estimated that Jesus’s friendship was worth 30 pieces of silver. Judases are still going around selling people and betraying principles. Money makes the world go round, doesn’t it, Judas the cynic says with a wry smile. “L-aqwa l-but” (the important thing is to fill our pockets) is the slogan of many modern-day versions of Judas.

Pilate is a bit more refined. He was a man of power and authority; a politician. In current jargon his role would be considered as a constitutional position of importance. Back then, the holders of such offices did not take an oath saying they were at the service of the State, not its leaders. Back then, unlike today, the emperor was the State.

Latter-day versions of Pilate who today hold important constitutional positions swear loyalty to the State, not to its leaders. But some today betray this oath by being servile to the ‘emperor’ (like Shakespeare’s ‘rose’ he can be called by any other name, but an emperor he still is) instead of serving the State. Doing so, they lose their honour and dignity. But their reasoning is “l-aqwa jien” (me first). They try to wash their hands by hiding behind some legalistic interpretation or unsavoury compromises.

It should be no surprise that Judas and Pilate of the New Testament times are simi­lar to their current versions. Then and now they are two sides of the same coin. Where there is Judas, Pilate is close by, and vice-versa. It had to be a bank called Pilatus to remind us that those who believe in “l-aqwa l-but” are also ardent believers of the philoso­phy of “l-aqwa jien”. Then they congregate in a bank that prostitutes itself with the family of Azerbaijan’s dictator. Maltese experts in banking and financial services told me they cannot understand how the MFSA could have given a licence to a bank owned solely by one individual, and an Iranian with a St Kitts and Nevis passport to boot.

What a sorry state of affairs this is!

Follow the money, but follow, also, the lies

Current developments in our country have been possible only because the number of Pilates who run the institutions set up to protect us is greater than the number of Pilates taking part in the Good Friday processions and pageants.

Several institutions (I do not refer to the police as they have no credibility whatsoever) are saying they cannot answer questions as they are bound by secrecy. While one understands that there is a place for secrecy one cannot emphasise enough that the rampant and, in cases, justified loss of trust in many important institutions is under­mining these institutions. The law should be changed so that in the case of politically exposed persons this secrecy safeguard should not apply. The FIAU should be empowered to publish its reports about PEPs and the Attorney General should be given the authority to answer the front page report in last Sunday’s edition of this paper. Silence is no longer a valid defence.

The media have a very important role to ferret out the corrupt practices in all these developments. Several media houses are doing their utmost to uncover shameful dealings that have been kept secret for such a long period of time. Journalists and commentators can learn a lot from the speeches delivered on April 30 by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, known for uncovering former President Richard Nixon’s involvement in the Watergate scandal. “Our job is to put the best obtainable version of the truth out there, period,” Woodward said.

Faced by Trump’s frontal attacks on the free media, the man who brought down Nixon added a most important two-word phrase: “Especially now.” This fits the local situation like a glove fits hand.

Woodward and Bernstein said other things that apply perfectly to the current situation in Malta: “Almost inevitably, unreasonable government secrecy is the enemy [of journalists’ search for the truth], and usually the giveaway about what the real story might be. And when lying is combined with secrecy, there is usually a pretty good roadmap in front of us. Yes, follow the money, but follow, also, the lies.”

Golden words worth repeating: Follow the money, but follow, also the lies.

But not all is lost. There are still people who place the common good before their own. There are still people who shun both Judas and Pilate. Godfrey Farrugia is one of them. His letter informing the Prime Minister that he resigned the party whip is full of food for thought. Dom Mintoff in 1998 had accused the Partit Laburista of losing its social soul. Now Farrugia is accusing the same party of losing its moral standing (fibra morali). He said many other things which coming from a man of such integrity are shocking beyond compare. Will there be others who show similar courage and integrity?

In his homily during the feast of St Publius, Archbishop Scicluna said: “I encourage civil authorities and those endowed with specific responsibility. But I also remind them that this is not the time for inane grumbling. This is the time when each and every one should shoulder his or her responsibilities and act on it without fear or favour.”

