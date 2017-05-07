'We are all part of the same family': President's plea for mutual respect
President Coleiro Preca calls for cool heads during electoral season
President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca has urged voters to respect one another and keep the bigger picture in mind when discussing partisan politics.
"The general election will come and go, but once it's over each and every one of us will remain part of the same country," the President said during a visit to Buskett.
"We must never forget that we are all part of the same family. It doesn't matter if we disagree with each other - having different perspectives is healthy in a democracy. But different perspectives should never mean a lack of respect towards one another," she said.
President Coleiro Preca urged people to respect each other at home, work and even when interacting on social media, and reminded parents of their responsibility to serve as a positive example to their children.
The President was speaking during a visit to an activity in Buskett which celebrated the agricultural traditions of nearby Dingli.
