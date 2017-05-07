Watch: PM appears unfazed about ‘kickbacks report’

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat today acted unfazed about a report by the government anti-money laundering agency (FIAU), which concluded there was a reasonable suspicion his chief of staff had laundered money received from passport sale kickbacks.

Questioned why he persisted in his defence of Mr Schembri given the FIAU’s clear findings, Dr Muscat instead chose to turn his aim on PN deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami.

Dr Muscat said that if Opposition leader Simon Busuttil thought the FIAU report was problematic, he had a bigger problem in the form of Beppe Fenech Adami.

He said the Opposition leader should tell Dr Fenech Adami not to contest the election.

Dr Busuttil today appealed to the Attorney General to publish any other FIAU reports.

Dr Muscat reiterated that if the inquiring magistrate thought there were grounds for a criminal investigation, then Mr Schembri would have to resign.

Asked if he was concerned that the police sat on this report for a year without taking any action, Dr Muscat said that question would have to be put to the police.

Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar has in the past said there was no reasonable suspicion to investigate either Mr Schembri or minister Konrad Mizzi.

Attorney General Peter Grech, who chairs the FIAU, has insisted that he did not have the power to initiate a prosecution or conduct investigations.

However, anti-money laundering legislation gives the Attorney General the sole power to request a criminal court to investigate cases where there was a reasonable suspicion of money laundering.