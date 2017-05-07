Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit last year reported it had a reasonable suspicion that Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna were involved in money laundering or the proceeds of crime related to kickbacks from the sale of Maltese passports. In another story, the newspaper says Enemalta is expected to report a pre-tax profit of €40 million for 2016 after years of huge losses.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Pilatus Bank refrained from submitting a damning FIAU report which outlined the bank’s shortcomings when dealing with accounts held by Politically Exposed Persons.

Malta Today says that former Labour Party whip Godfrey Farrugia was not ruling out running as a Democratic Party candidate on the Nationalist Party ticket.

Illum says that according to its surveys, while the vote difference between the Nationalist and Labour parties remained the same, the trust rating of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat over Opposition leader Simon Busuttil has increased.

Kullħadd says that the Nationalist Party’s political editor, John Zammit, is being paid by European funds.

It-Torċa says that the Prime Minister’s proposal for a national debate on the legalisation of recreational marijuana has confused the Nationalist Party.

Il-Mument says that the government and the Labour Party are controlled by the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.