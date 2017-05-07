Times of Malta wins two journalism awards

Herman Grech and Alan Deidun.

Times of Malta won two awards at last night's annual press awards ceremony.

Herman Grech, Times of Malta's online editor, won the Opinion section with three of his blog posts. The Sunday Times of Malta's opinion writer Alan Deidun won the Environmental Journalism section.

The event, organised by the Institute of Maltese Journalists, was held at the Palace Hotel in Sliema.

The other winners were: Joe Mikallef (Il-Mument) in Printed Journalism; the Xarabank team in Investigative Journalism; Darrin Zammit Lupi (Reuters) in Photographic Journalism; Keith Demicoli (TVM) in Broadcast Journalism (News), Broadcast Journalism (Radio) and Travel Journalism.

The Gold Award was presented to a relative of Lino Arrigo Azzopardi.

CVC Media (TVM) won the Broadcast Journalism (Features); Alvin Scicluna (TVM) in Broadcast Journalism (Filming) and in Cultural Journalism (Broadcast); Noel D’Anastas (Il-Mument/In-Nazzjon) in Cultural Journalism (Printed); Christian Micallef (Net TV) in Sports Journalism (Broadcast);

Charles Camenzuli (In-Nazzjon) in Sports Journalism (Printed); Domenic Aquilina (Professional Imagemaker) in Sports Photography Journalism; Charmaine Attard (newsbook.com.mt) in E-Journalism; Charmaine Attard, Julia Callus and Ian Noel Pace (newsbook.com.mt) in Ethical and Positive Journalism on People with a Disability;

George Cremona (newsbook.com.mt) in the Maltese Language in Printed and Electronic Journalism; and Maria Muscat (TVM) in the Maltese Language in Broadcast Journalism.

The Gold Award, which recognises a Maltese resident with a long career and vast experience in journalism and whose contribution goes beyond the requisites of normal professional practice, was presented posthumously to Lino Arrigo and Lino Bugeja.

The event was presented by former President George Abela to members of their families.