Medicine home delivery extended to all localities

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced a nationwide pharmaceutical service yesterday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Patients eligible for the pharmacy of your choice scheme will as of next week have their medicine delivered right to their door as the government extends a pilot project to all localities.

Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed to this newspaper that the pilot project which had been rolled out to eight localities was being expanded to include every locality.

Asked why the sudden change after the pilot project had been in place for over a year, Mr Fearne said feedback from the first set of localities had been so positive that the government decided to extend nationwide.

“The pilot project first kicked off in two localities, then this was extended to eight, and because it was received so well by patients, we have extended it to all,” Mr Fearne told the Times of Malta.

Those who are over the age of 70 as well as those with a disability that limits their mobility are eligible for the scheme.

The nationwide pharmaceutical service targets over 140,000 outpatients benefitting from free medicine supplied by the government.

Asked how much this will cost the government, the minister said that this would not come at any additional cost, since the services would be covered through the existing pharmacy of your choice agreement that the government has with the Malta Chamber of SMEs and the Chamber of Pharmacists. Mr Fearne added that the €14,000 tax credit offered to those pharmacies delivering the free medicines to cover their expenses would also be extended.

If all 219 participating and licensed pharmacies claim the maximum tax rebate, the government would be forfeiting €3.08 million.

The Chamber of Pharmacists has welcomed the move saying that this was not a change but rather, a “working progression” and pharmacy owners were on board with this.

According to chamber president Mary Ann Sant Fournier, pharmacists and pharmacies have met the demands of their patients’ needs and additional staff.