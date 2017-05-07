Watch: Labour is the only choice, Muscat tells Żabbar crowd

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat today told thousands gathered in Żabbar that the Labour movement was Malta’s only choice during next month’s election.

Dr Muscat told the crowd he still had the same strength, determination and energy to lead that he had four years ago.

He again insisted that people were faced with a simple choice between himself and Opposition leader Simon Busuttil. This choice would either continue to propel Malta forward, or grind it to a halt.

Dr Muscat said he would not accept Dr Busuttil’s divisive attitude. In his eyes, all Maltese were the same, Dr Muscat said.

The Prime Minister used the meeting to give a run-down of the proposals put forward by Labour during the first week of the election campaign.

Tax cuts, increased pensions and a better infrastructure were all on the cards if people trusted him again, Dr Muscat said.

He contrasted those with the dearth of proposals being put forward by the PN.

While Labour’s proposals had all been studied and costed, the PN would only provide details about its proposals 100 days after it was in government, he said.

With Labour, people would not be taking a shot in the dark, he added.

“We are being very clear about our proposals. People know exactly where they are with this movement”, Dr Muscat said.

He reminded that the government had kept its word on a number of proposals, including reducing income tax, energy tariffs, stipends, pensions, as well as introducing free child-care and a first-time buyer scheme.

“Our word is the best guarantee that we will deliver once again. We immediately said what we would do to help families and businesses. These responsible proposals will strengthen the economy”, he said.

The Prime Minister said the fruits of Labour’s economic management were being shared with all.

He said all working families would be given a minimum €200 refund per year on their taxes.

Part-timers too would see a five per cent income tax reduction, he said.

Students, who he described as the motor of the Labour movement, would be rewarded with tax breaks after obtaining a master’s degree or PhD.

He said a future Labour government would continue to ensure that future generations would enjoy a bright future.

Dr Muscat said pensioners, who had worked hard for the country, would get a maximum pension increase of €8 per week.

Widows and those certified to be terminally ill would be given a full pension, he said.

Workers, who had public holidays falling on weekends taken away from them over 10 years ago, would be given back these holidays, he said.

On the country’s infrastructure, Dr Muscat said significant progress had already been made by the government.

He said that over a seven-year period, all of Malta’s roads would be fixed and cleared of unsightly wiring. The country was crying out for a better infrastructure, he said.

He portrayed the election as being a battle between a movement of conviction and a coalition of confusion.