AD's agenda is 'a clean environment'

The Nationalist and Labour Parties wanted to increase development to the detriment of open spaces because they did not really believe in a better quality of life for families, children and the people, Alternattiva Demokratika chairman Arnold Cassola said.

Addressing a news conference at Ta' Qali today, he said the parties were competing among themselves to build underwater tunnels and a race course, among others.

"But our children are not a roundabout,” he said.

AD’s Attard councillor Ralph Cassar said that in 2015 the PN and the PL formed a coalition in favour of a race course and other development.

The PL now wanted to destroy the Ta’ Qali open space, polluting the air and taking away a recreational space.

Deputy chairman Carmel Cacopardo said the amount of Ta Qali land required changed during the discussion. While in 2013 it was stated that 33,000 to 40,000 square metres of land would be required, this had gone up to 80,000 square metres when the call of interest was issued. This included six to eight kilometres of land for a racing track.

He said that AD’s agenda, was, on the other hand, a clean environment.