The benefits of canine massage

Canine massage therapist Jacqueline Newholm: “The feeling of well-being is just the same for dogs.”

Think of the relief you get from a really good massage. The crick in your neck eases off… the tension in your back is reduced… and you’re left with a sense of well-being, which means you simply feel better overall. Personally, I wish I could bottle it…

“That feeling is just the same for dogs,” explains specialised canine massage therapist Jacqueline Newholm, who launched Big Brown Dog Canine Massage Therapy in the UK in 2015.

“Our dogs are an integral part of our families, and I found that helping to relieve pain and witnessing the positive effect that this relaxing, healing therapy has on them to be extremely rewarding.”

Interestingly, Ms Newholm wasn’t always so into dogs. It wasn’t until 2008 that she first became a dog owner to an exuberant puppy called Tabasco that her life changed. “I realised I was in for quite a challenge and that I had a lot to learn,” she says, adding that that was when she decided to sign up to a course in dog psychology.

A while later, following a chance conversation with a friend, Ms Newholm realised that she could become a canine massage therapist, and that it was a recognised vocation.

“As I had enjoyed the canine psychology course and the return to studying, I believed that canine massage therapy would be interesting as well as rewarding. That was my ‘light bulb moment’,” she recalls with a smile.

“What started as my desire to make a positive difference to Tabasco’s well-being led me to this as a career.”

And there are many reasons why canine massage therapy has become so popular in the UK, as well as in many other parts of the world. To begin with, muscle pain in dogs is often underestimated and sometimes difficult to diagnose and treat.

“Our dogs very rarely tell us plainly that they are in pain. Muscular issues can manifest themselves in many different ways. The pain can cause stress that will have a negative effect on how the dog functions both physically and emotionally.”

The good news is that massage can help to provide relief to dogs with postural and loading issues, damaged or injured muscle and allied soft tissue. “Dog massage therapy also has discernible effects on the body’s various organ systems,” Ms Newholm adds. “It helps keep the organ tissues healthy and promotes healing so that the function and efficiency of the whole body is enhanced.”

There are psychological benefits too. Canine massage creates a general feeling of well-being, which is linked with the physical release of endorphins (the body’s natural painkillers) via the nervous system, promoting a ‘natural high’ that can be effective in the reduction and, sometimes, even the elimination of pain. As a result, it allows the mind to ‘switch off’ and unwind and helps to reduce the mental stress associated with being in pain.

“Another side benefit is that massage fulfils the body’s need to touch – the importance of which is not only reserved for humans. It can be said that for most dogs, the right touch by a human is a calming, bonding experience,” Ms Newholm explains.

“The direct physical effects of massage on the body’s tissues will increase blood circulation, enhance the delivery of important nutrients, hormones and fresh oxygen, as well as aid the removal of toxins. It also loosens tight muscle fibres, knots, spasms and helps to realign scar tissue.”

And there are many benefits for your dog to look forward to after a massage session is over too, from improved movement patterns, lameness and posture and a reduction in pain and stiffness, to increased joint flexibility and range of motion, and the improved condition of his or her skin and coat. “You’ll also notice improved sport performance, quicker recovery from injury and quicker postoperative recovery,” the therapist says.

When it comes to Malta specifically, Ms Newholm explains that there are particular reasons why canine massage could be beneficial. “Because of Malta’s hot climate, most homes have hard floors – whether wood, tile or stone,” she says. “Slippery surfaces can be difficult for dogs to manage and can cause undue stress on their joints while they are trying to keep their balance, especially for those dogs suffering from arthritis. Thus, massage therapy can be really helpful for dogs here.”

And it’s for that reason that Ms Newholm is bringing her popular three-hour introductory course to Malta, for two special sessions on May 13 at Piscopo Gardens. One will be held from 9.30am to 12.30pm, and the other from 2 to 5pm.

“I am really looking forward to meeting the dogs of Malta!” she smiles, adding that each session will be open to 10 handlers plus their dogs. “This will be a fantastic introduction for anyone interested in this area of therapy for their dog, as well as for those looking to enjoy a wonderful bonding experience that will be beneficial to both them and their beloved pet.”

Big Brown Dog Therapy will hold its three-hour canine massage introductory course on May 13. Two separate sessions will be held (from 9.30am-12.30pm and again from 2-5pm). The participation fee is €45 and places can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/introduction-to-canine-massage-workshop-tickets-33845823770?aff=es2 . To reserve a place at either workshop, or for more information regarding a canine massage, e-mail [email protected].