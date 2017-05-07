More snippets from Malta during World War I – June 1917

Charles Debono, curator of the National War Museum, provides more snippets from newspapers published in Malta a century ago to provide snapshots of some of the most significant stories in Malta during June 1917.

Sir Gerald Strickland returns to Malta

Early on June 9, Sir Gerald Strickland, Count della Cotena, the retiring Governor of New South Wales, Lady Edeline Strickland and the Misses Strickland, arrived in Malta. Strickland’s last stay in Malta was in 1902. He had relinquished the position of Chief Secretary to Government during Lord Grenfell’s Governorship, and went to the Leeward Isles as Governor of that colony. From there Sir Gerald went to Tasmania and Western Australia, being afterwards appointed Governor of New South Wales, from where he was now retiring.

Honours bestowed on Maltese officers

On June 12, a supplement was published containing Field Marshal Sir Douglas Haig’s despatch submitting names deserving of special mention. The officers were Lieutenant Colonel (temporary Colonel) J. Grech, DSO, RAMC and Major (temporary Lieutenant-Colonel) B.H. Dunbar Vella MD, RAMC. Colonel Grech, DSO, was serving in France in charge of a field hospital, was twice mentioned in despatches while he was the first Maltese officer to gain the coveted Distinguished Service Order, ranking next to the Victoria Cross, for conspicuous service in the field. Lieutenant-Colonel Dunbar Vella was likewise given command of a field hospital some time after he went to France.

The Japanese cruiser Akashi.

Japanese naval vessels in Malta to assist Britain

Japanese naval vessels in Grand Harbour.

As Britain pressed for help in the Mediterranean theatre due to the deterioration of the situation, in March 1917 Japan accepted to dispatch a naval force to the Mediterranean, under Admiral Sato Kozo on the cruiser Akashi, with eight destroyers. It was collectively known as the 10th and 11th destroyer flotillas. They passed Aden on April 4 and reached Malta a few days later. Some changes occurred in the formation of the Japanese forces in Malta in June 1917. They also took over two British gunboats, temporarily renamed Kanran and Sendan, and manned them with Japanese crews. At its peak the Japanese fleet in Malta numbered 17 warships.

The Japanese armored cruiser Nisshin.

A Felixstowe seaplane being pulled on the slipway from the sea. This aircraft was built at HM Dockyard.

Seaplane, flying-boat base set up at Kalafrana, Marsaxlokk

A Felixtowe F-3 seaplane.

The Lords of the Admiralty advised the Senior Naval Officer in Malta to ask Squadron Commander Bowhill, who was on his way to Mesopotamia, to identify a site suitable for a base in Malta from which seaplanes and flying-boats could operate, because they were more suitable for this service. A site that was already in the hands of the Admiralty at Kalafrana, on the southern shore of Marsaxlokk Bay, close to the Naval Torpedo Depot, was chosen for this purpose.

The Admiralty approval for work to proceed with all possible haste on the seaplane base was received towards the end of January 1916. To further emphasise this urgency, material that had already been dispatched elsewhere from Britain, was diverted to the island while it was still en route to its destination. So work on the new station, under the auspices of the Royal Naval Air Service (RNAS), began in earnest.

An aerial view of Kalafrana in 1918, with a Felixstowe seaplane on the slipway.

By May 1916, the necessary work was already done, including the construction of hangars and slipways, and by July 1916 it became operational. During that month the first Curtiss H-4 Small America flying boats arrived in Malta from Felixtowe, Britain, accompanied by nine officers, two warrant officers and a substantial number of engineers, under the command of Flight Commander J.D. Maude.

Serviceable flying boats were intended to be kept anchored to moorings inside Kalafrana Bay, protected by a man-made breakwater stretching out from the shore to the eastern side of the entrance into the bay. However, it was found unreliable during the winter months, particularly when the sea was at its worst.

Short Type 184 seaplane.

During these periods, aircraft were moored inside the bay opposite to that of Kalafrana, where it was far better protected by the Delimara Point promontory.

In March 1917, three Short 184s arrived at Kalafrana to cover losses sustained during the previous year, but by this time, operational experience with the H4 had proven the aircraft’s worth as a U-boat hunter. Two small Italian FBA two-seat flying boats arrived as reinforcements on June 27, 1917.

A carriage-mounted 12-pounder.

Strengthening of Malta’s defences

To strengthen the defence of Malta, 12-pounder guns were deployed, which were positioned at L-Aħrax Tower, Qawra Tower, Bengħisa Point, Gżira, Għajn Tuffieħa and Delimara Point. In June 1917, orders were issued for all anti-torpedo boats to be manned by night and certain guns were manned by day and by night against submarines. In April, searchlights for anti-aircraft defence were positioned at Fort St Elmo and Fort Ricasoli, manned by the Royal Engineers. There were also three-pounder guns adapted for AA defence, at Fort Ricasoli, manned by the Royal Garrison Artillery and at Fort Tigné manned by the Royal Malta Artillery.

The first American troops arriving in France on June 26, 1917.

Battle of Messines in Ypres, Belgium

On June 7, 1917, the British Commander-in-Chief, General Haig, launched the first phase of an offensive which had the objective of breaking out of the Ypres Salient and also to relieve the pressure on the French Army after the Nivelle Offensive. This was the Battle of Messines (June 7-14, 1917). The launch of the infantry assault was preceded by the explosion of 19 huge mines under the German Front Line along the ridge of high ground, the Wyteschaete Ridge, south of Ypres.

Preparations for an attack on the ridge had been carried out since early 1916. German senior commanders did not heed warnings by some commanders in the field that the British might be carrying out significant mining operations, and, fortunately for the British, the German Front Line was not withdrawn to the eastern part of the ridge. The attack was successful in pushing the German Front Line off the Wyteschaete Ridge.

First anniversary of Battle of Jutland

A Solemn Requiem Service in commemoration of the first anniversary of the Battle of Jutland, for the repose of the souls of the R.C. officers and men who lost their life. The commemoration was held Ta’ Giesu Church, Merchants Street, Valletta. The church was crowded, and the interior of the sacred edifice presented an imposing and deeply impressive appearance. During the naval battle nearly 100 perished in the memorable battle.

New regulations in view of air attacks

On June 11, a set of regulations were published, titled the ‘Orders to be observed in the event of an unexpected attack by hostile aircraft’ to draw the attention of the public. With a view to better ensuring the carrying out of the orders, parish priests were involved to bring them to the notice of their parishioners, and also to have them translated into Maltese and distributed in the country. The following are the orders to be observed in the event of an unexpected attack by hostile aircraft:

The alarm signal will be:

(i) One long blast followed by six short blasts on the alarm siren at HM Dockyard.

(ii) The extinguishing of the civil electric lights or the diminution of gaslights.

The signal that the danger is over will be given by four long blasts on the alarm siren of HM Dockyard, or by the turning on again of the civil power electric current or by notice from the Police.

The author wishes to thank the staff of the National Library for their continuous help, the staff of the Reading Room at the National Archives of Malta and Michael Cassar for their help.