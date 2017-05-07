The egocentric Prime Minister

Joseph Muscat has given us ample proof that he thinks only about himself and does not care about his country or his party.

Dr Muscat was elected to government with a massive majority; he inherited a sound economy and efficient institutions. However, a calm sea never makes a skilled sailor and in a few years Dr Muscat managed to destroy Malta’s reputation as a result of corruption allegations against him and others in his administration.

Instead of trying to move to calmer waters Dr Muscat pa­nicked and called an early election. Some of the Prime Minister’s fellow Labour MPs now risk not getting re-elected. But who cares? Surely not Joseph Muscat. He is just an egocentric Prime Minister.