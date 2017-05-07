PBS arrogantly halts Maltese programme

From 2009 to April of this year I was a guest on the popular radio programme Familja Waħda with Lilian Maistre (Radio Malta). I had a fortnightly slot all year round and I discussed different cultural aspects of the Maltese language. I even answered listeners’ difficulties on the language since it was a live programme.

This educational service was a labour of love; I provided it willingly even though I was not paid for it. It was, however, stopped suddenly for no reason at all. I was never consulted on the matter; no explanation was ever given to me; there was never a formal (or otherwise) communication on the issue.

Despite my efforts to get an explanation from the PBS authorities, I never received anything from the directors on the matter.

At this point I find myself asking: why did the PBS target the Maltese language with such arrogance?