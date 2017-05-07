Important that England leaves the EU

I refer to the letter by Ian Collins, ‘Brexit – every opportunity is a threat’, (The Sunday Times of Malta, April 23, 2017).

Finally a positive letter about Brexit. It must be an age thing as Ian Collins, like myself, voted all those years ago on Britain’s entry into the then Common Market, although, unlike Ian, I voted ‘No’ on that occasion.

Hailing from the farming heartland of the Peak District I was able to see the effect on our dairy farming industry as one after another, farms went bust and took to holiday cottages instead of cowsheds and barns. In fact, two of my uncles did this very thing – all as a result of butter mountains and milk lakes formed by the quotas imposed on us by the French and German honchos in Brussels.

So hopefully, once the deal is done and dusted and Prime Minister Theresa May has a massive governmental majority – quite honestly Jeremy Corbyn reminds me of another left-wing Labour leader, Michael Foot – Scotland can stay in the EU and stop sponging off Westminster, the Welsh and Northern Irish can do as they please and everyone will be happy.

God Save the Queen.