Choice facing Malta at a crossroads

The people of Malta and Gozo have a golden opportunity at the forth­coming general election to kick out the government by voting for the National Movement Against Corruption led by Simon Busuttil and the Nationalist Party.

No matter how many goodies Joseph Muscat and his cronies dish out to blur our judgement we must always remember that corruption can never become a virtue, and we should therefore vote in the national interest.

The Nationalist Party has always been on the right side of history: it attained independence for our country and took Malta into the European Union and the eurozone.

As a nation we owe so much to the good judgement of the Nationalist Party led by George Borg Olivier, Eddie Fenech Adami and Lawrence Gonzi.

On the other hand, the Labour Party has always been on the wrong side of history, especially regarding Malta joining the EU.

Malta is at a crossroads and if we want to preserve its dignity and to protect the financial services sector, the gaming industry, the IT sector and the thousands of jobs they create, people of goodwill must remove this Labour government and elect Simon Busuttil and the Nationalist Party.