Brexit is bad for Britain

Did people anticipate the likely break-up of the United Kingdom when they voted for Brexit?

I refer to the letter entitled ‘Brexit – every threat is an opportunity’, (April 23). While the European Union is imperfect, reforming the bloc can be done by people of intelligence and sensitivity who respect the differences in our cultures, but also the deeply held values we have in common.

As for the financial crisis, this was largely a result of poor national leadership and professionals of dubious integrity in each of the EU countries affected. Lessons have been learned. Part of the problem is that feckless governments get into various kinds of difficulties and then blame Brussels for all their own failings. Often this is entirely unjustified. This is partly why EU citizens are somewhat disillusioned with the EU.

As for the spread of prosperity to the poorer members, the new countries will benefit, eventually, by many of their youth gaining experience abroad and returning with their knowledge and connections to their home countries. On the other hand, do you remember the term ‘brain drain’? Already Germans, French and others who have built flourishing startups in Britain, have already relocated to Berlin and Paris, taking with them their highly qualified British workforce who, it has been reported, are delighted to relocate and remain within Europe.

A large proportion of EU nurses and doctors (some of whom I know personally) will drift away from the NHS, and British health professionals will start to consider Canada, Australia and other countries where the conditions are better.

And, by the way, did people anticipate the likely break-up of the United Kingdom when they voted for Brexit, let alone the prospect of the return of tensions in Northern Ireland? This is a monumental tragedy for all Britons.

As for the immigration situation, the EU members should take a look at the way Canada deals with immigrants. It does not accept all, but those it does accept are sponsored at the local level by parishes and other organisations spread throughout the country, and in small numbers so ghettos are not formed over time, and people are integrated, grateful and willing to accept the values of their new country.

As for the result of the Brexit vote this was won by the closest of margins, 51.9 per cent for Leave compared to 48.1 per cent for Remain. Surely a decision to leave the EU, which is a momentous choice, should require the approval of at least two-thirds of the electorate?

And remember, one Labour MP, Jo Cox, was murdered for her Remain views, in an incident as violent and horrific as any terrorist attack by a British maniac. Very little was made of this terrible tragedy, which happened just one week before the referendum.

As for smiles, handshakes, genuine sympathy and kindness, I have received far more of this from Europeans, friends and others, in the three countries I visit frequently, than from Brexiteers, who have been less than gracious to us ‘others’ who happen to hold a different opinion. My heart is certainly in southern Europe. These people have earned, by their warmth and indulgence, the strong attachment that many of us feel and which, sadly, we do not see now forthcoming from many of our countrymen.

Legally speaking, I wonder whether we British residents of Malta and other EU countries could retain the right to some kind of EU citizenship.

To strip us against our will of a presently existing entitlement, may turn out to be legally impossible.