Science Open Morning
Sir Michelangelo Refalo Sixth Form held its first Science Open Morning in Victoria. The institute welcomed Fifth Form Gozitan students to its new Science Wing to observe and help conduct experiments together with Sixth Form Science teachers. Anthony Abela Medici, fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, addressed students and unveil a commemorative plaque. On the day, students also visited various stalls at the Careers Fair which was set up in the Humanities Wing.
