Record number of participants in Teamsport Gozo Half Marathon
A record number of around 820 athletes participated in this year’s Teamsport Gozo Half Marathon. The marathon was won by Gozitan Charlton Debono, who clocked in at (01:17:16:184), followed by Matthew Cutajar (01:20:14:672) and Alan Camilleri (01:20:18:914).
The first lady that crossed the half marathon finish line was Ukranian national Oksana Riabova at 01:33:49:822. In second place came Marica Micallef (01:34:56:313), while British national Catherine Cutajar (01:36:51:807) placed third.
Gozitan Stefan Azzopardi finished first in the 8-mile race for men at 00:45:33:406. Matthew Scicluna placed second at 00:45:42:657, while Jonathan Balzan came third at 00:46:25:656.
In the 8-mile race for women Maria Gerada finished first at 00:55:18:837 followed by Francesca Arrigo 00:56:43:579 and Gozitan Felicienne Mercieca (00:59:06:312).
Apart from the half marathon and the 8-mile race, the event also included a 4km, 2km and 2km Fun Run. Jacob Greengrass (00:14:21:131) and Pamela Camilleri (00:19:26:839) placed first boy and first girl overall respectively.
In the 2km race, Fabian Grech-Manz placed first boy overall at 00:07:08:436, while Leah Said placed first girl overall at 00:08:21:166. St Patrick’s Athletic Club won the club award with most participants.
