Sunday, May 7, 2017, 00:01

Lace Day in Victoria

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Photo: Charles Spiteri

A Lace Day exhibition was held at Gozo College Boys’ Secondary School in Victoria. It was organised by Marian Buttigieg, lace teacher at the school with the collaboration of students attending lacemaking and creative knitting courses. The exhibition showcased works executed by students during their course. During the event various demonstrations on how to make a pillow for lace were given to visitors.

