For your diary

• The annual Fiera tad-Dwejra is being held today in the picturesque Dwejra Bay, San Lawrenz. There will be games and activities for all the family.

• The annual spring show of flowers and plants by the Gozo Agricultural, Industrial and Cultural Society is being held today at Villa Rundle Gardens, Victoria.

• A Europe Day event is be ing held at Villa Rundle Gardens today between 2pm and 6pm.

• The Lego Batman Movie will be screened at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will lead a concelebrated Mass at St James church, Independence Square, Victoria, tomorrow, feast of St Ġorġ Preca, at 7pm.

• A Bible study will be held at the Franciscan Friars centre at St Anthony church, Għajn-sielem, tomorrow, at 7.30pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the Gozo General Hospital Outpatients Department on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm.

• Il-Fergħa Ewkaristika (Għawdex) will hold an hour of adoration at Our Lady of Pompeii church, Victoria, on Thursday from 9am to 10am.

• The annual ‘Morally Healthy and Strong Environment campaign’ of the Catholic Action Movement in Gozo opens on Saturday with Mass celebrated by Gozo Vigar General Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Ta’ Ħamet, at 7pm, followed by a procession with the statue of Our Lady of Fatima.

• The Friends of the Sick and Elderly in Gozo are organising a charity sale at the football ground near the main car park, Victoria, next Sunday from 7.30am to 1pm. The fee of €10 per car space is payable on the day. For enquiries call 2155 3336, 2155 1180, 2155 8250.

• Il-Ħagar Museum administration is organising a five-day pilgrimage to the Holy Land, from May 28 to June 2. For further information call Mgr Guzeppi Farrugia on 9982 9191 or 2155 7504.

• Applications for the Don Bosco Oratory summer club for children aged four to 13 in July and August may be obtained from the oratory in Victoria, or downloaded from donboscogozo.org. Volunteers are also invited to apply by filling in the application form on the same site.

• An exhibition of 3D models of famous buildings, aircraft, animals, mythical creatures, science objects and spacecraft made by students from Gozo College Secondary School is on show at the Gozo Ministry exhibition hall, Victoria, up to next Friday. The exhibition is organised by the Kreattiv programme funded by the Arts Council Malta.

[email protected]