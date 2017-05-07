Advert
Sunday, May 7, 2017, 00:01

‘Chapels and More’

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Il-ħaġar Museum in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Victoria, is currently hosting an exhibition of art by Henry Alamango. The exhibition, ‘Chapels and More’, features wayside chapels and country scenes. The exhibition, inaugurated by President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca (pictured), is open until next Monday.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Record number of participants in ...

  2. Science Open Morning

  3. ‘Chapels and More’

  4. Carlo Pisi works

  5. Lace Day in Victoria

  6. For your diary

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed