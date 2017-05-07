‘Chapels and More’
Il-ħaġar Museum in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Victoria, is currently hosting an exhibition of art by Henry Alamango. The exhibition, ‘Chapels and More’, features wayside chapels and country scenes. The exhibition, inaugurated by President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca (pictured), is open until next Monday.
