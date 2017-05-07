Carlo Pisi works

Photo: Charles Spiteri

An art exhibition by Italian artist and sculptor Carlo Pisi (1897-1979) is open at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria. Pisi’s works are to be found in various churches around Malta and Gozo. Christ the King Monument at Independence Square is a 1949 work by Pisi. It was unveiled by Queen Elizabeth II on May 7, 1954. On show are bozzetti designs in gesso and drawings of some of his works. Pisi also designed the main altar made from white Carrara marble to be found in St George’s Basilica in Victoria. He modelled the bronze baldachin that adorns the altar on the design of Bernini’s in St Peter’s, Rome. A catalogue with biographical notes and artistic appreciation of Pisi is also being published. The exhibition is open until May 28.