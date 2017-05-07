Slices of soft sumptuousness

Before the weather turns too warm, now is the time to revel in that most tempting of desserts. We bring you some of the most well-loved celebrity cheesecake recipes.

Jamie Oliver’s berry cheesecake

Ingredients

400g cream cheese, at room temperature

3 eggs, lightly beaten

150g pure icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

200g frozen berries, thawed (such as blackberries, blueberries or raspberries)

For the pastry

100g unsalted butter, chilled, chopped

200g plain flour

80ml milk

For pastry, rub butter and flour together until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Stir in a pinch of salt, then, using a butter knife, cut in milk, one tablespoon at a time, until combined. Enclose pastry in plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 200°C. Roll pastry out on a floured work surface to 0.5mm thick and use it to line the base and sides of a 20cm x 5cm-deep round spring-form cake pan, allowing pastry to extend up sides. Chill for 10 minutes. Line with baking paper and fill with pastry weights. Bake for 15 minutes, then remove weights and paper. Bake for a further 8-10 minutes until golden. Reduce the oven to 160°C. Meanwhile, whiz cream cheese, eggs, sugar and vanilla for one minute or until combined. Pour over base and spoon berries over the top. Place pan on a baking tray and bake for an hour or until cheesecake is cooked through but not too brown. Serve it warm or cold.

The Barefoot Contessa’s chocolate cheesecake

Ingredients

For the crust:

1 1/2 cups cracker crumbs

5 tbsps unsalted butter, melted

1 tsp ground cinnamon

For the filling:

5 oz bittersweet chocolate

1 tbsp instant espresso coffee

650g cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/4 tsp almond extract

1/2 tsp sea salt

3 extra large eggs, at room temperature

1/2 cup sour cream, at room temperature

For the ganache:

100gr semi-sweet chocolate

1/4 cup heavy cream

Method

Preheat oven. To make the crust, put the cracker crumbs, cinnamon and melted butter into a food processor with a steel blade and use the pulse option until they all mix. Pour the mixture into a nine-inch spring-form pan. Press the crumbs into the bottom of the pan and bake for 12 minutes. Cool it to room temperature. Break the bittersweet chocolate into pieces and put it into a heatproof bowl in a pan of warm water. Add espresso and stir until both are melted. Let them cool to room temperature.

To make the filling, cream the cream cheese, sugar, cornstarch, vanilla and almond extracts and salt in an electric mixer bowl on medium to high speed until light and fluffy. Bring the speed down to medium and add the eggs individually, mixing them well. Put the mixer on low. Add sour cream and the cooled chocolate mix. Mix these together and bake for an hour. Turn the oven off and open the door. Let the cake sit with the door open for 1.5 hours. Take the cake out and let it sit at room temperature until completely cooled.

To make the ganache, chop the semisweet chocolate into fine pieces and put in a heatproof bowl. Add in the cream and stir them together until melted. Put it aside and let it cool to room temperature. Take the cake out of the spring-form pan by moving a warm knife around the outside. Leave the cake at the bottom of the pan for serving. Drizzle the ganache over the top of the cheesecake.